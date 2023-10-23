News & Insights

European regulator approves Yoox Net-A-Porter acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

October 23, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Online luxury retailer Farfetch FTCH.N has been given the green light by European authorities for its purchase of a stake in rival Yoox Net-A-Porter from Richemont CFR.S, the Cartier owner said on Monday.

The European Commission unconditionally cleared the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in exchange for Farfetch Class A ordinary shares to Richemont, it said in a statement.

The commission was the last regulatory authority required to provide clearance for the deal which was unveiled in August 2022.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

