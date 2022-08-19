European refinery production drops 0.8% yr/yr in July -Euroilstock

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European refiners produced 9.579 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in July, down 0.8% from the same time last year and 2.9% lower than a month earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Thursday.

Refinery crude intake in June stood at 9.433 million bpd, down 1% from June levels, and up 3.4% from a year earlier.

Gasoline production was down 3% compared with June and up 0.3% compared with a year earlier.

Middle distillates production fell 1.6% on the month but was up 4.2% compared with last year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (pct)

Change (pct)

Jul-22

Jun-22

Jun-22

Jul-21

Jun-22

Jul-21

Total

9,579

9,865

-286

-73

-2.9

-0.8

Gasoline

2,347

2,420

-73

7

-3

0.3

Middle Distillates

4,986

5,068

-82

202

-1.6

4.2

Fuel oil

925

914

11

83

1.2

9.9

Naphtha

860

868

-8

17

-0.9

2

Crude intake

9,433

9,529

-96

308

-1

3.4

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

