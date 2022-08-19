European refinery production drops 0.8% yr/yr in July -Euroilstock

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European refiners produced 9.579 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in July, down 0.8% from the same time last year and 2.9% lower than a month earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Thursday.
Refinery crude intake in June stood at 9.433 million bpd, down 1% from June levels, and up 3.4% from a year earlier.
Gasoline production was down 3% compared with June and up 0.3% compared with a year earlier.
Middle distillates production fell 1.6% on the month but was up 4.2% compared with last year.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):
Change vs
Change vs
Change (pct)
Change (pct)
Jul-22
Jun-22
Jun-22
Jul-21
Jun-22
Jul-21
Total
9,579
9,865
-286
-73
-2.9
-0.8
Gasoline
2,347
2,420
-73
7
-3
0.3
Middle Distillates
4,986
5,068
-82
202
-1.6
4.2
Fuel oil
925
914
11
83
1.2
9.9
Naphtha
860
868
-8
17
-0.9
2
Crude intake
9,433
9,529
-96
308
-1
3.4
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)
((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.