European refiners crude, fuel stocks 3% above last year -Euroilstock

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 1.02 billion barrels in September, down slightly from the previous month but up 3% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.
Middle distillate stocks were up more than 9% from a year earlier at 391 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were stable over the same period.
European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.29 million barrels per day (bpd), 0.4% higher than August levels, but more than 2% lower than levels a year earlier.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):
Change from
Change in pct
Sep-23
Aug-23
Aug-23
Sept-22
Aug-23
Sep-22
TOTAL
1,020.00
1,025.00
-5
30
-0.5
3
CRUDE
436
445
-9
2
-2
0.5
GASOLINE
106
104
2
1.9
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
391
389
2
33
0.5
9.2
FUEL OIL
59
59
-2
-3.3
NAPHTHA
28
28
-3
-9.7
CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)
9,290
9,250
40
-208
0.4
-2.2
