European refiners crude, fuel stocks 3% above last year -Euroilstock

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Total fuel and crude stocks held by European refiners stood at 1.02 billion barrels in September, down slightly from the previous month but up 3% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.

Middle distillate stocks were up more than 9% from a year earlier at 391 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were stable over the same period.

European refiners' crude intake stood at 9.29 million barrels per day (bpd), 0.4% higher than August levels, but more than 2% lower than levels a year earlier.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in pct

Sep-23

Aug-23

Aug-23

Sept-22

Aug-23

Sep-22

TOTAL

1,020.00

1,025.00

-5

30

-0.5

3

CRUDE

436

445

-9

2

-2

0.5

GASOLINE

106

104

2

1.9

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

391

389

2

33

0.5

9.2

FUEL OIL

59

59

-2

-3.3

NAPHTHA

28

28

-3

-9.7

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

9,290

9,250

40

-208

0.4

-2.2

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.