European refineries reduce crude processing in May -Euroilstock

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

June 21, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European oil refinery crude intake in April dropped by 2.5% from a year earlier as plants reduced activity due to maintenance, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.

Total refinery output in May declined by 4.2% from a year earlier to 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd).

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (pct)

Change (pct)

May-23

Apr-23

Apr-23

May-22

Apr-23

May-22

Total

9,568

9,738

-170

-419

-1.7

-4.2

Gasoline

2,364

2,386

-22

-2

-0.9

-0.1

Middle Distillates

4,972

5,008

-36

-65

-0.7

-1.3

Fuel oil

833

893

-60

-233

-6.7

-21.9

Naphtha

908

927

-19

30

-2.0

3.4

Crude intake

9,346

9,556

-210

-236

-2.2

-2.5

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

