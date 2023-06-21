European refineries reduce crude processing in May -Euroilstock

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European oil refinery crude intake in April dropped by 2.5% from a year earlier as plants reduced activity due to maintenance, Euroilstock data showed on Wednesday.
Total refinery output in May declined by 4.2% from a year earlier to 9.6 million barrels per day (bpd).
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):
Change vs
Change vs
Change (pct)
Change (pct)
May-23
Apr-23
Apr-23
May-22
Apr-23
May-22
Total
9,568
9,738
-170
-419
-1.7
-4.2
Gasoline
2,364
2,386
-22
-2
-0.9
-0.1
Middle Distillates
4,972
5,008
-36
-65
-0.7
-1.3
Fuel oil
833
893
-60
-233
-6.7
-21.9
Naphtha
908
927
-19
30
-2.0
3.4
Crude intake
9,346
9,556
-210
-236
-2.2
-2.5
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)
