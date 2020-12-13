US Markets
European pay-TV company Sky adds Amazon Prime to its platform

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sky, the pay-TV operator owned by Comcast Corp, has struck a deal with Amazon.com Inc that will see the launch of Prime Video on its platforms across Europe from Monday, while Sky's NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Amazon's Fire TV devices.

The partnership for the first time will enable UK customers to watch every live Premier League soccer fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices, Sky said.

The Amazon Prime Video app will be launched on Sky's flagship Sky Q platform in Britain, Ireland, Italy and Germany on Monday, as well as on NOW TV devices in Britain, Ireland and Italy, Sky said.

Sky UK and Europe CEO Stephen van Rooyen said Amazon Prime Video TV shows and movies would sit alongside Sky Originals and Netflix, as well as apps like Disney+ and BBC iPlayer on the platform, making it easier for subscribers to access everything they wanted in one place.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

