News & Insights

US Markets
MRNA

European Patent Office declares Moderna mRNA patent invalid

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 21, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss for Reuters ->

Recasts with office's confirmation, adds Moderna reaction in paragraph 2, share reaction in paragraph 3, adds background in para 5

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Patent Office declared a contested mRNA patent owned by Moderna MRNA.O invalid on Tuesday, the office said, handing a win to BioNTech 22UAy.DE and its partner Pfizer PFE.N in a patent dispute between the two coronavirus vaccine makers.

Moderna said in a statement that it disagreed with the office's decision and would lodge an appeal.

Shares in Moderna were down 2.3% in premarket trading on Wall Street after the decision was announced by BioNTech earlier on Tuesday.

BioNTech welcomed the decision, calling the patent office's decision "an important one, as we believe that this and others of Moderna's patents do not meet the requirements for grant and should never have been granted."

Moderna has sued BioNTech in Germany and other countries, alleging that it had copied mRNA technology that Moderna had patented well before COVID-19 emerged in 2019.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; editing by Matthias Williams, Kirsten Donovan)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.