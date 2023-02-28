European Parliament to ban TikTok from staff phones, EU official says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 28, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Parliament has decided to ban Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok from staff phones for security reasons, an EU official said on Tuesday, the latest EU institution to do so.

The ban will also apply to private devices with Parliament email and other network access installed on them, the official said.

The European Commission and the EU Council last week banned TikTok from staff phones, underlining growing concerns about the company owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and its users' data.

