European Parliament lawmaker denies taking bribes from Qatar -lawyer

ATHENS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, a suspect in an investigation into money laundering and corruption at the parliament, has denied receiving money from Qatar, one of her lawyers said in Greece on Tuesday.

Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.

"Her position is that she is innocent, I can tell you that," Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer representing Kaili in Greece, told Open TV.

"She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing - explicitly and unequivocally. That is her position," Dimitrakopoulos said. He added that Kaili had "undertaken no commercial activity in her life".

Greece on Monday froze Kaili's assets in the country. The European Parliament has suspended her from her duties.

Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

