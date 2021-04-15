European oncology group adds Pharma Mar's Lurbinectedin to treatment guidelines

Spain's Pharma Mar said on Thursday that the European Society of Medical Oncology had included its Lurbinectedin drug as a treatment option for small-cell lung cancer patients in its clinical practice guidelines.

Lurbinectedin was approved by Europe's drug regulator to treat small-cell lung cancer in 2019 and by the U.S. FDA last June.

