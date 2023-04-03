European oil stocks rally after OPEC+ announces output cut

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - European oil stocks rallied on Monday, leading gainers in the region, as crude prices jumped more than 5% following a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further.

The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index .SXEP was up 3.8% by 0705 GMT, set for its biggest one-day gain since November, with shares in oil majors BP BP.L, Shell SHEL.L, TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Eni ENI.MI rising between 3.8 and 4.2%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)

