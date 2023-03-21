European oil refiners' Feb output jumps 6% yr/yr -Euroilstock

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - European refiners produced 10.13 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in February, 1% below output levels in January, but 6% higher from a year earlier, boosted by a big rise in middle distillates output, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.
Middle distillates production fell 1.9% on the month, but was 7.4% higher from a year earlier, as refiners in Europe boosted diesel production following a Feb. 5 European Union ban on Russian imports.
Gasoline output fell 1.6% on the month and rose 0.8% on the year.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):
Change vs
Change vs
Change (%)
Change (%)
Feb-23
Jan-23
Jan-23
Feb-22
Jan-23
Feb-22
Total
10,129
10,229
-100
569
-1.0
6.0
Gasoline
2,389
2,427
-38
18
-1.6
0.8
Middle Distillates
5,132
5,233
-101
355
-1.9
7.4
Fuel oil
978
1,009
-31
37
-3.1
3.9
Naphtha
902
880
22
46
2.5
5.4
Crude intake
9,649
9,737
-88
595
-0.9
6.6
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
