European oil refiners' Feb output jumps 6% yr/yr -Euroilstock

March 21, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - European refiners produced 10.13 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in February, 1% below output levels in January, but 6% higher from a year earlier, boosted by a big rise in middle distillates output, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.

Middle distillates production fell 1.9% on the month, but was 7.4% higher from a year earlier, as refiners in Europe boosted diesel production following a Feb. 5 European Union ban on Russian imports.

Gasoline output fell 1.6% on the month and rose 0.8% on the year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (%)

Change (%)

Feb-23

Jan-23

Jan-23

Feb-22

Jan-23

Feb-22

Total

10,129

10,229

-100

569

-1.0

6.0

Gasoline

2,389

2,427

-38

18

-1.6

0.8

Middle Distillates

5,132

5,233

-101

355

-1.9

7.4

Fuel oil

978

1,009

-31

37

-3.1

3.9

Naphtha

902

880

22

46

2.5

5.4

Crude intake

9,649

9,737

-88

595

-0.9

6.6

