News & Insights

European oil refineries ramp up output in April -Euroilstock

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

May 22, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European oil refinery crude intake in April rose by 7.7% from a month earlier and 3.5% year on year as plants returned from maintenance, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.

Refinery crude intake in April stood at 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd).

Total refinery output rose by 2.3% year on year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (pct)

Change (pct)

Apr-23

Mar-23

Mar-23

Apr-22

Mar-23

Apr-22

Total

9,977

9,516

461

221

4.8

2.3

Gasoline

2,411

2,268

143

33

6.3

1.4

Middle Distillates

5,148

4,875

273

141

5.6

2.8

Fuel oil

852

841

11

-68

1.3

-7.4

Naphtha

915

832

83

43

10.0

4.9

Crude intake

9,819

9,120

699

331

7.7

3.5

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.