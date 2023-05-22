European oil refineries ramp up output in April -Euroilstock

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European oil refinery crude intake in April rose by 7.7% from a month earlier and 3.5% year on year as plants returned from maintenance, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.
Refinery crude intake in April stood at 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd).
Total refinery output rose by 2.3% year on year.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):
Change vs
Change vs
Change (pct)
Change (pct)
Apr-23
Mar-23
Mar-23
Apr-22
Mar-23
Apr-22
Total
9,977
9,516
461
221
4.8
2.3
Gasoline
2,411
2,268
143
33
6.3
1.4
Middle Distillates
5,148
4,875
273
141
5.6
2.8
Fuel oil
852
841
11
-68
1.3
-7.4
Naphtha
915
832
83
43
10.0
4.9
Crude intake
9,819
9,120
699
331
7.7
3.5
(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)
