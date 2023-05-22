European oil refineries ramp up output in April -Euroilstock

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European oil refinery crude intake in April rose by 7.7% from a month earlier and 3.5% year on year as plants returned from maintenance, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.

Refinery crude intake in April stood at 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd).

Total refinery output rose by 2.3% year on year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change vs

Change vs

Change (pct)

Change (pct)

Apr-23

Mar-23

Mar-23

Apr-22

Mar-23

Apr-22

Total

9,977

9,516

461

221

4.8

2.3

Gasoline

2,411

2,268

143

33

6.3

1.4

Middle Distillates

5,148

4,875

273

141

5.6

2.8

Fuel oil

852

841

11

-68

1.3

-7.4

Naphtha

915

832

83

43

10.0

4.9

Crude intake

9,819

9,120

699

331

7.7

3.5

(Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman)

