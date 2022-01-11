European oil inventories fall 11% on year in Dec -Euroilstock

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude and oil products stocks in December dropped by more than 11% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.
Stocks stood at 1.02 billion barrels, 1% below November 2021 levels.
Refinery crude processing in December was down 4% from November levels to 9.22 million barrels per day but was 8% higher than December 2020 levels.
The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):
|
Change from
Change in %
Dec-21
Nov-21
Nov-21
Dec-20
Nov-21
Dec-20
TOTAL
1,018.73
1,029.21
-10.48
-127.41
-1.0
-11.1
CRUDE
420.85
424.64
-3.79
-61.17
-0.9
-12.7
GASOLINE
106.76
107.87
-1.11
-13.43
-1.0
-11.2
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
404.40
409.35
-4.95
-45.21
-1.2
-10.1
FUEL OIL
62.34
62.01
0.33
-2.69
0.5
-4.1
NAPHTHA
24.38
25.34
-0.96
-4.91
-3.8
-16.8
CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)
9,222
9,602
-380
682
-4.0
8.0
(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Bernadette Baum)
