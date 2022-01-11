European oil inventories fall 11% on year in Dec -Euroilstock

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude and oil products stocks in December dropped by more than 11% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.

Stocks stood at 1.02 billion barrels, 1% below November 2021 levels.

Refinery crude processing in December was down 4% from November levels to 9.22 million barrels per day but was 8% higher than December 2020 levels.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from Change in % Dec-21 Nov-21 Nov-21 Dec-20 Nov-21 Dec-20 TOTAL 1,018.73 1,029.21 -10.48 -127.41 -1.0 -11.1 CRUDE 420.85 424.64 -3.79 -61.17 -0.9 -12.7 GASOLINE 106.76 107.87 -1.11 -13.43 -1.0 -11.2 MIDDLE DISTILLATES 404.40 409.35 -4.95 -45.21 -1.2 -10.1 FUEL OIL 62.34 62.01 0.33 -2.69 0.5 -4.1 NAPHTHA 24.38 25.34 -0.96 -4.91 -3.8 -16.8 CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd) 9,222 9,602 -380 682 -4.0 8.0 (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

