European oil inventories fall 11% on year in Dec -Euroilstock

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European refiners' crude and oil products stocks in December dropped by more than 11% from a year earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Tuesday.

Stocks stood at 1.02 billion barrels, 1% below November 2021 levels.

Refinery crude processing in December was down 4% from November levels to 9.22 million barrels per day but was 8% higher than December 2020 levels.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Norway and the United Kingdom (in millions of barrels):

Change from

Change in %

Dec-21

Nov-21

Nov-21

Dec-20

Nov-21

Dec-20

TOTAL

1,018.73

1,029.21

-10.48

-127.41

-1.0

-11.1

CRUDE

420.85

424.64

-3.79

-61.17

-0.9

-12.7

GASOLINE

106.76

107.87

-1.11

-13.43

-1.0

-11.2

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

404.40

409.35

-4.95

-45.21

-1.2

-10.1

FUEL OIL

62.34

62.01

0.33

-2.69

0.5

-4.1

NAPHTHA

24.38

25.34

-0.96

-4.91

-3.8

-16.8

CRUDE INTAKE (in '000 bpd)

9,222

9,602

-380

682

-4.0

8.0

