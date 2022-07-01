European negative-yielding bond pool is disappearing fast - Tradeweb

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding European bonds is disappearing fast, with the quantity of euro zone government debt shrinking below 1 trillion euros in June for the first time since at least 2016, data showed Friday.

Euro zone government borrowing costs have marched dramatically higher this year, as the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

That has sharply reduced the pool of negative yielding debt across the bloc.

Data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb showed that negative-yielding euro zone government bonds amounted in June to less than 10% of the market -- or 809 billion euros. That's down from 1.09 trillion euros in May.

That was a new low since at least 2016, when Tradeweb first started compiling the data. As recently as November 2021, more than 9 trillion euros -- 67% of the market -- offered investors a sub-zero yield and in late 2020, the proportion stood at 75%.

Interest rates are rising globally, largely drawing a line under a years-long central bank experiment of holding borrowing costs below 0% to stimulate economies and stir dormant inflation.

While all benchmark euro zone government bonds now carry positive yields, Tradeweb's data also includes inflation-linked bonds, some of which still offer negative yields.

Negative-yielding bonds have long been associated with a period of deflation and weak economic growth, and blamed for weak bank profits in the euro area, so their rapid disappearance is significant.

The negative-rates period allowed governments to borrow cheaply to fund spending, but for investors which held them to maturity it has meant losing money.

The fall in the size of the corporate bond pool with sub-0% yields is also dramatic: negative-yielding euro investment grade bonds totalled 37 billion euros in June, just 1% of the total market.

That compares with 174 billion euros or 4.6% of the market, in May, according to Tradeweb. At end-2021, around 948 billion euros worth of corporate bonds carried sub-zero yields.

The pool of negative-yielding UK government bonds fell to 506 billion pounds, amounting to 23.59% of the market in June, Tradeweb data showed, down from 24.6% the previous month and 28% at the end of last year.

June's number was the lowest since Tradeweb began tracking UK data in May 2020.

The Bank of England's official rate never fell below 0% but some inflation-linked bonds carry negative yields.

