European Metals Holdings Unveils New Incentive Scheme

October 31, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has issued 5 million unquoted options and 300,000 performance rights to its consultants under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are set to expire by 2026, carry no voting or dividend rights until converted into ordinary shares. Upon conversion, these shares will match existing shares in terms of voting and dividend rights.

