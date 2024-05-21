European Metals Holdings Seeks ASX Quotation

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has applied for the quotation of securities on the ASX as part of its redomiciliation process, with an announcement made on 21 May 2024. The securities were issued prior to the commencement of the redomiciliation and the company has complied with the necessary requirements outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. This move is expected to enhance the company’s visibility and compliance within the Australian financial market.

For further insights into AU:EMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.