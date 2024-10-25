News & Insights

Stocks

European Metals Holdings Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 27 in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend, with all necessary details available on the company’s website. The meeting is a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:EMH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.