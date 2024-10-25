European Metals Holdings Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 27 in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy if unable to attend, with all necessary details available on the company’s website. The meeting is a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

