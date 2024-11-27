News & Insights

European Metals Holdings Announces AGM Results

November 27, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

European Metals Holdings Limited (AU:EMH) has released an update.

European Metals Holdings Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved the re-elections of directors Mr. Kiran Morzaria, Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, and the election of Ms. Merrill Gray. However, the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility were not carried. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic direction and governance priorities.

