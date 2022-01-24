European Medicines Agency panel approves scaling up AstraZeneca COVID vaccine production

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A panel of the European drug regulator on Monday approved scaling up manufacturing of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine.

An existing manufacturing site operated by Universal Farma in Guadalajara, Spain, will add a second filling line for the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee said in a statement.

The scaling up is expected to support the continued supply of the vaccine, including for donations to third countries through COVAX.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

