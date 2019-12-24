European Markets Trade Flat As Traders Wind Down For The Holidays

Trading was flat across European markets in what for many markets will be a short day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised for a muted open. U.S. stocks climbed to yet another record high Monday on relief that the Chinese government took steps towards bridging the divide between it and Washington, DC. after revealing that more than 850 U.S. imports will see their tariffs reduced as of the New Year.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index, traded little changed at 418.77,after closing Monday down 0.03% to 418.27, which still marked its second-highest close in history. The French CAC 40, was flat at 6,032.85. Euronext trading will close early Tuesday and reopen on Dec. 27 after an extended holiday break for markets.

The FTSE 100 index was unchanged at 7,630.14. London trading also finishes early Tuesday and won’t reopen until Friday.

The pound is slightly lower after falling yesterday as traders took profits.

David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., explained: “After a three-month rally, the mood surrounding the pound has turned. The election is behind us, and looking to the New Year, the U.K. is set to leave the EU in a matter of weeks, and it will then enter the transition period.

“Dealers are already preparing themselves for the chatter of a no-deal situation—but even if that does happen that would be one year away.”

