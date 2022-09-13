European markets slide after U.S. inflation data

US Markets

European shares and the euro slid on Tuesday, and European bond yields jumped, after data showed monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August.

The consumer price index gained 0.1% last month after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dipping 0.1%.

European stocks turned sharply lower, pushing the pan-regional STOXX 600 .STOXX equity benchmark into negative territory. The index was down 0.3% by 1246 GMT, having risen as much as 0.6% before the data.

The dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against six peers, rallied 0.7% to 109.0, heading back towards last week's two-decade peak of 110.79, as the euro EUR=EBS, pound GBP=D3 and yen JPY=EBS all declined.

German borrowing costs extended their rise with the 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR up 6 bps to 1.7%.

