European Markets Settle Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European markets ended weak on Monday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, reacting to news about widespread protests across the world following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody late last month, and on news about quarantine measures for travelers entering the U.K.

Data showing a sharp fall in German industrial production in the month of April weighed as well.

Meanwhile, the ECB President Lagarde has urged the European Union to quickly pass the coronavirus stimulus package proposed by the European Commission to restore confidence and avoid a deeper recession.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.32%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.18%, Germany's DAX shed 0.22% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.43%, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.37%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey closed weak, while Austria, Czech Republic, Norway, Russia and Spain ended higher.

In the U.K. market, stocks exhibited a mixed trend. Comments from Bank of England chief economist Haldane that country is suffering from a record level of inactivity in its labour market due to layoffs or unemployment amid the coronavirus crisis weighed a bit on stocks.

Ocado Group shares shed about 6.6%. Melrose and JD Sports Fashion both ended lower by nearly 5.5%. Experian, CRH, Smith & Nephew, Hiscox, Aveva Group, Hikma Pharmaceutical and Compass Group lost 2 to 3.7%.

AstraZeneca declined nearly 2.5%. According to reports, the company approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences last month regarding a potential merger.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce Holdings rallied more than 13%. Carnival spurted nearly 11%, while BT Group, Barratt Developments and Centrica gained 5 to 5.5%. TUI, Lloyds Banking, M&G, Berkeley Group, ITV, Hargreaves Lansdown, Taylor Wimpey and Royal Dutch Shell also rose sharply.

In Germany, Linde, Adidas, Vonovia, Infineon Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care and Continental lost 1 to 2.7%.

Lufthansa rallied more than 8.5%. Deutsche Bank, Bayer, Thyssenkrupp, E.ON, BMW, Merck and RWE gained 1.5 to 4%.

In France, Worldline, STMicroEletronics, Schenider Electric, Michelin, Kering, Essilor Exottica and Hermes International lost 2 to 4%. ArcelorMittal, Legrand and Sodexo also closed notably lower.

Technip rose nearly 6% and Societe Generale surged up 5.6%. Engie, Atos, Credit Agricole, Airbus, Publicis Groupe, Renault and Saint Gobain also closed with strong gains.

Elsewere, shares of Denmark's Danske Bank rose sharply after Estonian bank LHV agreed to buy its Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio.

In economic news, data from Destatis showed Germany's industrial production logged its biggest decline since the series began in 1991 as coronavirus containment measures weighed heavily on industrial activity. Industrial output decreased 25.3% year-on-year in April, following an 11.3% fall in the previous month.

Month-on-month, industrial production plunged 17.9%versus a revised 8.9% drop in March. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 16%.

The euro area economic sentiment improved in June due to the relaxation of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed.

The headline Sentix investor confidence index rose to -24.8 in June from -41.8 in May. The expected reading was -22.5.

"The upswing out of the valley of tears has definitely begun and should continue for the time being," Sentix said. Assessment of current conditions advanced from May and the expectations strengthened to the highest level in more than two years.

