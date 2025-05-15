European Markets Seen Opening Weak On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Stock markets in Europe are expected to open on a weak note on Thursday amidst fading enthusiasm regarding the de-escalation in global trade tensions. Absence of fresh catalysts on the trade front, a cooling tech rally as well as anxiety ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell are also expected to keep market sentiment muted.

Wall Street had closed on a mixed note on Wednesday amidst persisting trade related uncertainties and strength in the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.21 percent to finish trading at 42,051.06. The Nasdaq Composite however rallied 0.72 percent to close trading at 19,146.81.

European markets had closed on a negative note on Wednesday amidst disappointing corporate updates as well as worries about the trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. Switzerland's SMI plunged 0.49 percent. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 lost 0.47 percent. The pan-European Stoxx-50 and U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped more than 0.2 percent. Current indications from the European stock futures indicate a negative sentiment. The DAX Futures (Jun) is trading 0.42 percent lower. The CAC 40 Futures (Jun) has decreased 0.36 percent. The FTSE 100 Futures (Jun) has declined 0.17 percent. The pan-European Stoxx 50 Futures (Jun) has lost 0.33 percent. The SMI Futures (Jun) had closed 0.36 percent lower on Wednesday.

American stock futures are trading below the flatline. The US 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.60 percent lower, whereas the US500 (S&P 500) is trading 0.45 percent below the flatline.

Asian stock markets are trading on a mixed note amidst a colling tech rally and trade tariff worry. DJ New Zealand rallied 1.5 percent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 has gained 0.25 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.18 percent. China's Shanghai Composite has declined 0.42 percent. South Korea's KOSPI has slipped 0.43 percent. India's Nifty 50 has lost 0.46 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 has shed 0.95 percent.

The Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. dollar's strength relative to six currencies, has declined 0.11 percent overnight to 100.92. The EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.15 percent to 1.1190 whereas the GBP/USD pair has edged up 0.02 percent to trade at 1.3266.

Amidst easing trade tensions and ebbing safe haven demand, the yellow metal has dropped heavily. Gold Futures for June settlement is trading at $3,142.56, which is 1.43 percent lower than the previous close of $3,188.30.

Oversupply concerns dragged down crude oil prices Oil prices have tumbled more than 2.3 percent from Wednesday's levels. Brent Crude Futures for July settlement is at $64.56 versus $66.09 a day ago. WTI Crude Futures for June settlement is at $61.65 versus $63.15 at close on Wednesday.

Markets would also be watching out for GDP data from U.K., Employment Change and Industrial Production data from Euro Area, and Wholesale prices reading from Germany. Major updates to earnings due from the region include National Grid, Engie, 3I Group, Sage Group, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and United Utilities Group.

