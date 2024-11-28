News & Insights

Markets

European Markets Rebound Led By Technology Stocks

November 28, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - European shares rebounded on Thursday, with technology stocks rising after reports emerged that U.S. restrictions on sales of semiconductor technology and AI memory chips to China would not be as severe as previously expected.

The upside remained capped somewhat amid worries that a French budget standoff may topple the government.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6 percent at 508.06 after falling 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both jumped around 0.7 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, Infineon Technologies rose about 1 percent and ASM International surged over 3 percent.

Volkswagen rose about 1 percent after the German car giant said that it would sell its factory and test track in Xinjiang for "economic reasons."

Heidelberg Materials added 0.6 percent after it struck a deal to buy U.S. company Giant Cement Holding and its subsidiaries for $600 million.

U.K.'s Direct Line Insurance jumped 39 percent after rejecting Aviva's massive takeover bid.

British Airways owner IAG advanced 1.7 percent as the insurance giant agreed to buy 90 percent of Royal Automobile Club of Queensland's (RACQ's) existing insurance underwriting business.

Air France KLM gained 1.4 percent on reports the airline is considering acquiring 20 percent of Air Europa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.