European Markets Finish The Week In The Red

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets ticked lower on Friday, shaking off early support to finish in negative territory for the second straight day.

The markets were weighed by economic data that showed Europe's economic recovery slowed in August. The euro area private sector grew at a slower pace following a rebound from the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The recovery was undermined by signs of rising virus cases in various parts of the euro area, with renewed restrictions impacting the service sector in particular.

Germany's DAX shed 65.20 points or 0.51 percent to 12,764.80, while London's FTSE dipped 11.45 points or 0.19 percent to 6,001.89 and the CAC 40 in France fell 14.91 points or 0.30 percent to 4,896.33.

In Germany, Deutsche Lufthansa surged 2.25 percent, while Daimler plummeted 1.98 percent, Deutsche Bank tumbled 1.14 percent, Wirecard spiked 1.09 percent, Deutsche Telekom sank 0.77 percent, Deutsche Post advanced 0.47 percent, Volkswagen lost 0.40 percent, Siemens fell 0.36 percent, thyssenkrupp added 0.20 percent and Deutsche Borse eased 0.10 percent.

In London, GVC Holdings surged 5.05 percent, while Compass Group soared 2.96 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust spiked 2.03 percent, Standard Life Aberdeen tumbled 1.38 percent, TESCO advanced 1.11 percent, Vodafone dropped 0.95 percent, Rolls-Royce added 0.90 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 0.70 percent, Rightmove rose 0.36 percent and Rentokil Initial gained 0.27 percent.

In France. Accor spiked 4.18 percent, while Peugeot plunged 2.05 percent, Societe Generale tumbled 1.98 percent, BNP Paribas surrendered 1.65 percent, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain dropped 1.245 percent, Veolia Environment advanced 1.05 percent, Sanofi shed 0.72 percent, Carrefour gained 0.49 percent, Vivendi rose 0.29 percent and Danone eased 0.18 percent.

In economic news, the U.K.'s private sector grew in August at its sharpest pace since 2013, easing some concerns over an extended economic slowdown. The composite purchasing managers' index reading from IHS Markit's closely watched survey came in at 60.3, beating forecasts and above July's figure of 57.

Also, U.K. retail sales grew 3.6 percent on month in July, driven by non-food store turnover, official data showed. That was slower than the sharp 13.9 percent rise in June and 12.2 percent increase in May but beat forecasts for a 2 percent gain.

Euro area consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in August amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in some countries in the bloc, the European Commission said on Friday. The consumer confidence index rose to -14.7 from -15 in July. Economists had expected the index to remain unchanged.

