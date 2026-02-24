European Markets Finish Mixed, Flat On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The major European stock markets spent much of Tuesday's trade hugging the line before finally splitting off and ending on oppositive sides and little changed.

A resurgence in trade uncertainty coupled with artificial-intelligence disruption concerns kept investors on edge. Amid anxieties over Iran, tariffs and the economic outlook, investors were waiting on U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech to Congress tonight for direction.

The DAX in Germany slipped 5.72 points 0.02 percent to finish at 24,986.25, while the FTSE in London eased 4.15 points or 0.04 percent to close at 10,680.59 and the CAC 40 in France rose 22.04 points or 0.26 percent to end at 8,519.21.

In Germany, Fresenius Medical Care plummeted 7.51 percent, while MTU Aero Engineers stumbled 6.64 percent, RWE rallied 1.93 percent, Deutsche Bank dropped 1.74 percent, Infineon Technologies jumped 1.72 percent, Volkswagen vaulted 1.70 percent, Bayer slumped 1.07 percent, Vonovia advanced 0.91 percent, Deutsche Post sank 0.79 percent and Deutsche Telekom added 0.21 percent.

In London, Antofagasta spiked 3.23 percent, while Rentokil Initial declined 2.96 percent, Rightmove dropped 2.07 percent, Rolls-Royce sank 1.73 percent, Experian rallied 1.47 percent, Compass Group climbed 1.35 percent, Prudential shed 0.98 percent, Centrica slipped 0.88 percent, British American Tobacco fell 0.87 percent, Tesco added 0.44 percent and BAE Systems perked 0.19 percent.

In France, Atos plunged 2.34 percent, while Vivendi tumbled 2.25 percent, Orange jumped 1.75 percent, Carrefour strengthened 1.67 percent, Veolia Environment expanded 1.50 percent, BNP Paribas slumped 1.43 percent, Credit Agricole dropped 1.12 percent, Schneider Electric gained 1.08 percent, Societe Generale lost 0.70 percent and Sanofi dipped 0.19 percent.

In economic news, French manufacturing sentiment weakened to a three-month low in February on falling production outlook and orders, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday. The manufacturing confidence index dropped more-than-expected to 102 from 105 in the previous month. The score was forecast to drop marginally to 104. This was the lowest reading since November and remained below its long-term average of 100.

UK retailers reported a sharp decline in sales in February due to poor weather conditions, the Distributive Trades Survey results from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Tuesday. The retail sales balance fell to -43 percent in February from -17 percent in January. However, the pace of decline is expected to ease next month as the balance rose to -17 percent.

Europe's new car registrations declined for the first time in seven months in January, reflecting a challenging start to the year, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Tuesday. New car sales posted an annual fall of 3.9 percent in January, reversing December's 5.8 percent increase. Sales decreased for the first time since June.

