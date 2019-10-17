European Markets Fail To Hold Early Gains, Close Mixed

(RTTNews) - European markets gave up early gains and ended mixed on Thursday, as investors turned cautious and refrained from picking up stocks at higher levels.

Stocks moved higher early on in the session, cheering news about the U.K. and European Union negotiators reaching a last-minute agreement on a draft Brexit deal.

However, doubts about the deal getting the required approval rendered the mood cautious as the session progressed. Additionally, the latest batch of economic data out of the U.S., including the reports on industrial production, housing starts, jobless claims and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity turned out to be disappointing and also raised concerns about global growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1%. Germany's DAX declined 0.12%, France's CAC 40 shed 0.42% and Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.23%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed higher by 0.2%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Turkey and Sweden ended higher.

Austria, Iceland, Ireland, Italy and Spain closed weak, while Greece and Netherlands ended flat.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker described the deal as "fair and balanced" for the EU and the U.K. and urged member nations to back the agreement.

The deal could eliminate some of the Brexit uncertainty hanging over the global markets, although it remains to be seen if the agreement will be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

Already, the Democratic Unionist Party, which is a key ally of Johnson's government, confirmed in a statement Thursday that it is unable to back the proposals in the Commons as they are not in the best interests of Northern Ireland.

Shares of Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson gained more than 6% on better than expected quarterly results.

Shares of British retailer WH Smith gained nearly 6% after the company said it reached an agreement to acquire Marshall Retail Group, a U.S. travel retailer, for $400 million on a cash and debt-free basis.

Legal & General, Prudential, Rentokil, Tui, Spirax-Sarco Engines and 3i Group were among other other prominent gainers in the British market. These stocks gained 2 to 3%.

On the other hand, Mondi, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, BAE Systems, Coca Cola and Severn Trent lost 2 to 5%.

In Germany, Wirecard declined 2.7%, extending losses from the previous session. Siemens, Covestro and Infineon shed 1.2 to 1.7%, while BMW, Vonovia, HeidelbergCement and Lufthansa posted notable gains.

In the French market, Pernod Ricard declined more than 4% after the company's quarterly organic sales missed expectations. STMicroElectronics, Technip and Publicis Groupe also declined sharply.

Peugeot, Sanofi, Vivendi, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco and Accor closed notably higher.

Shares of Swiss software firm Temenos declined 15% on weak results.

In European economic news, UK retail sales remained flat in September. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales volume was unchanged last month, following a 0.3% drop in August.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone construction output declined 0.5% month-on-month in August, following a 0.2% drop in July.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports rose 2.5% month-on-month in September, after a 3.9% decline in August. This was the first increase in three months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.