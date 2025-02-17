European Markets Expected To See Muted Opening On Monday

(RTTNews) - Stock markets in Europe are expected to open on a weak note on Monday tracking the mildly positive sentiment in Asia as well as the holiday in Wall Street on Monday. Hopes of peace in Ukraine as well as caution ahead of the release of FOMC minutes from the U.S. on Wednesday are both seen swaying sentiment.

Wall Street had closed on a mixed note on Friday amidst declining Retail Sales data and tariff delays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.37 percent to finish trading at 44,546.08. The Nasdaq Composite however rallied 0.41 percent to close trading at 20,026.77.

European markets had closed on a mostly negative note on Friday amidst trade tariff jitters, mixed corporate earnings as well as uncertainty related to the peace talks in Ukraine. Switzerland's SMI plunged 0.84 percent. Germany's DAX lost 0.44 percent whereas U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.37 percent. The pan-European Stoxx-50 dropped 0.17 percent. France's CAC 40 however rallied 0.18 percent.

Current indications from the European stock futures indicate a mildly positive sentiment. The DAX Futures (Mar) is trading 0.13 percent higher. The CAC 40 Futures (Mar) has also increased 0.09 percent. The FTSE 100 Futures (Mar) has edged down 0.04 percent. The pan-European Stoxx 50 Futures (Mar) has edged down 0.05 percent. The SMI Futures (Mar) had closed 1.1 percent lower on Friday.

American stock futures are trading above the flatline. The US 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.08 percent higher, whereas the US500 (S&P 500) is trading 0.19 percent above the flatline.

Asian stock markets are trading on a mixed note at the onset of the new week. South Korea's KOSPI has added 0.66 percent. DJ New Zealand has gained 0.61 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 has added 0.10 percent whereas China's Shanghai Composite has edged up 0.06 percent. India's Nifty 50 has slipped 0.12 percent. Australia's S&P ASX 200 has declined 0.22 percent followed by Hong Kong's Hang Seng that has lost 0.40 percent.

The Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. dollar's strength relative to six currencies, has edged up to 106.72. The EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.04 percent to 1.0490 whereas the GBP/USD pair has edged down 0.01 percent to trade at 1.2589.

Amidst the dollar's weakness, the yellow metal has rebounded. Gold Futures for April settlement is trading at $2,910.69, which is 0.34 percent lower than the previous close of $2,900.7.

Oil prices have edged up from Friday's levels. Brent Crude Futures for April settlement is at $74.93 versus $74.74 on Friday. WTI Crude Futures for April settlement is at $70.74 versus $70.74 at close on Friday.

Markets would also be watching out for balance of trade data due from the Euro Area today.

Major earnings updates due from the region include BHP Group, Aker, Sparebank, Ratos, Galp Energia, Bonheur, Marks & Spencer as well as Hargreaves Lansdown.

