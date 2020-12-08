European Markets End Mixed After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday after a cautious session as investors tracked updates on Brexit negotiations, vaccine news, U.S. fiscal stimulus talks and looked ahead to the upcoming European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting.

Although there was something to cheer on the vaccine front with the U.K. beginning to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, the continued surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and some parts of Europe weighed on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended higher by 0.2%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged up 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively. France's CAC 40 slid 0.23% and Switzerland's SMI gained 0.18%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Russia and Spain ended weak.

Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Turkey closed higher, while Iceland, Netherlands and Norway ended flat.

In the UK market, Smith Ds, Experian, Intertek Global, 3i Group, Bunzl, Halma, Ocado, B&M and Sainsbury gained 2 to 4%.

IAG, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, HSBC Holdings, Compass Group, M&G and Berkeley Group shed 1.6 to 4%.

In Germany, Siemens, BASF, Deutsche Wohnen, RWE, HeidelbergCement and Merck moved higher, while Lufthansa, Thyssenkrupp, Wirecard, Linde, BMW, Deutsche Bank and Allianz drifted lower.

In the French market, Credit Agricole shed about 2.5%. Societe Generale, Sodexo Renault, ArcelorMittal, Engie, STMicroElectronics and Technip lost 1 to 1.6%, while Teleperformance gained more than 2%.

In economic releases, U.K. retail sales increased in November despite the national lockdown, the British Retail Consortium reported. Like-for-like retail sales grew 7.7% on a yearly basis in November driven by food and grocery sales.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said the disparity between online and in-store non-food sales widened, with the highest online penetration rate since May.

French payroll employment increased in the third quarter, advancing by 1.6%, as the relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures underpinned economic activity and job creation, final data from the statistical office Insee showed.

France's trade deficit narrowed in October from the previous month, data from customs office showed. The trade deficit fell to EUR 4.85 billion from EUR 5.58 billion in September. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 4.4 billion.

German economic confidence improved notably in December after the announcement of forthcoming Covid-19 vaccine approvals, survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed more-than-expected to 55.0 in December from 39.0 in the previous month.

According to revised estimate by Eurostat, the Eurozone gross domestic product grew sharply by 12.5% sequentially, reversing the 11.7% fall in the second quarter. The growth rate was revised down marginally from 12.6%.

Year-on-year, GDP was down 4.3% versus second quarter's 14.7% decline. According to initial estimate, GDP had fallen 4.4% in the third quarter.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed the jobless rate in Switzerland was stable in November, coming in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4%, same as seen in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in November from 3.2% in the previous month.

In Brexit news, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and UK cabinet minister Michael Gove announced they have come to an "agreement in principle on all issues" on the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal deal, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels this week to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch effort to salvage Brexit talks.

According to media reports, significant differences remain over fishing rights, rules for fair trade and an enforcement mechanism for regulatory standards.

The European Central Bank holds its latest policy-setting meeting on Thursday after flagging more emergency bond buying and cheap liquidity for banks.

On the vaccine front, the UK has started administering the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. People over the age of 80, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents have been given top priority to get the vaccine.

