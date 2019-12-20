European Markets End Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets ended mostly higher on Friday as positive news about U.S.-China phase one trade deal lifted sentiment, prompting investors to pick up stocks.

China recently announced a list of United States chemicals that will be exempted from import tariffs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday a trade deal with China was finished and is ready for signing after the holidays.

However, volume of business was thin in most of the markets with investors looking ahead to Christmas and New Year holidays.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8%. Germany's DAX surged up 0.81%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.82%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.11% and Switzerland's SMI ended almost 1% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Poland, Czech Republic, Greece and Ukraine ended weak.

In the U.K. market, Carnival rallied nearly 7% on stronger than expected results for the latest quarter and an upward revision profit estimates for the year 2020.

Reckitt Benckiser gained about 3.5%, Scottish Mortgage, Hiscox and AstraZeneca moved up 2.2 to 2.5%, while Croda International and Burberry Group gained about 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

NMC Health shares plunged nearly 16%, extending losses to a fifth session.

In the French market, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton, Vinci, Technip, Vivendi, Engie, AXA and Air Liquide gained 1.4 to 2.3%, while ArcelorMittal, Atos, Credit Agricole and Essilor ended weak.

In Germany, Linde, MTU Aero, Beiersdorf, RWE, Henkel, SAP, Adidas and Vonovia gained 1 to 2%. HeidelbergCement declined 1.4%, Infineon and Deutsche Bank also ended notably lower.

In economic news, data from the Office for National Statistics showed U.K.'s gross domestic product grew 0.4% sequentially in the third quarter, slightly faster than the 0.3% percent growth estimated initially and in contrast to the 0.2% decline seen in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, economic growth was revised up to 1.1% from 1% in the third quarter.

A report from market research group GfK showed UK consumer confidence improved in December on rising optimism about economic activity. The consumer sentiment index rose three points to -11 in December as four measures increased, and one measure decreased from the previous month.

Meanwhile, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid today announced the appointment of Andrew Bailey as the new governor of the Bank of England.

Bailey, who is currently the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed for an eight-year term. Bailey will be the 121st Governor of BoE.

German consumer confidence is set to weaken in January, survey data from market research group GfK showed. The country's consumer sentiment index fell to 9.6 in January from 9.7 in December. The score was forecast to rise marginally to 9.8.

France's consumer spending grew at a slower pace of 0.1% in November, against expectations for a 0.3% increase, the statistical office Insee reported. slower than the 0.2 percent increase in October.

The euro area current account surplus increased in October driven by trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed.

The current account surplus advanced to EUR 32 billion from EUR 28 billion in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.