European Markets Edging Higher

(RTTNews) - This has been a fairly steady session for the major European markets on Friday, with investors picking up stocks amid continued optimism the U.S. and China will sign the so-called phase one trade deal in January.

Higher commodity prices too contribute to the gains in the market. However, with the weekend ahead and the New Year holiday coming up, volume of business is rather thin in most of the markets in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 is gaining about 0.25%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is rising 0.26%, Germany's DAX is gaining 0.27% and France's CAC 40 is up 0.3%. Switzerland's SMI, however, is down in negative territory with a marginal loss.

In the British market, Fresnillo is rising 3.2%. Miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto are up 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

Just Eat, Glencore, Antofagasta, Tui, Halma, Burberry Group, Smiths Group and United Utilities are up 1.3 to 2%.

DCC, Ashteadh Group, Tesco and Scottish Mortgage are also up with strong gains, while NMC Health, Bunzi and Smith & Nephew are down with sharp to moderate losses.

In France, Airbus Group, Louis Vuitton, Kering and Sodexo are gaining about 1%.

L'Oreal, Vinci, Danone, Carrefour, STMicroElectronics, Engie, Air Liquide and Bouygues, Peugeot and Schneider Electric are up with modest gains.

Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Renault and Dassault Systemes are weak.

In Germany, Fresenius is gaining 2.3%. RWE is up 1.3%. Deutsche Post, E.ON, Covestro, Vonovia, Henkel, SAP and Beiersdorf are up 0.6 to 1%.

Adidas is gaining nearly 1%. According to a report in Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Adidas is planning a large-scale return to alpine skiing. The company had withdrawn from competitive the market in 2005, but its CEO Kasper Rorsted reportedly wants to start again in autumn 2021 with a wide range.

Lufthansa is down marginally on reports the German union representing the airliner's cabin personnel has said that it will brief its members late Friday on a potential strike call before the year's end. Airline management has stated that it is interested in further arbitration.

Positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front continue to aid sentiment in global markets.

After the two countries reached an agreement in principle, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese leader Xi Jinping sometime soon.

On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said the country is in touch with the U.S. on signing the phase one trade deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.