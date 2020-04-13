European Markets Closed For Easter Monday

(RTTNews) - European markets remain closed today for Easter Monday. Asian stocks traded mostly lower in thin holiday trade, with markets in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand closed for a public holiday.

Risk aversion prevails as the U.S. emerged as the new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, with the most number of active cases and deaths.

The U.S. recorded 1,514 Covid-19 related deaths, lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920, over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University tally as of 8:30pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday).

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert, said in an interview to CNN on Sunday that the country may be ready to start gradually reopening next month.

The dollar dipped while gold traded flat near a one-month high scaled last week as investors await earnings from U.S. banks and financial firms.

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies reached a historic deal to cut 9.7 million barrels a day from global crude output.

The euro steadied as France, Germany, Italy and Spain reported a slowdown in new coronavirus cases.

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2537 to 123,016, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases. That was lower than a 2821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

France's overall death toll from the coronavirus rose to nearly 14,400 - but admission into intensive care remained lower for the fourth day in a row.

Italy recorded 431 deaths in a day, marking the lowest daily death toll since March 19.

In Spain, 619 people have died from the deadly virus between Saturday and Sunday, an increase of almost 100 people over the same period 24 hours.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for the infection.

As global coronavirus cases exceed 1.8 million, the World Bank warned that South Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years.

