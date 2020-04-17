European Markets Close Sharply Higher On COVID-19 Treatment Hopes

(RTTNews) - European markets ended sharply higher on Friday, as stocks from across several sectors surged up after a report said a drug developed by Gilead Sciences showed promising early signs in coronavirus treatment.

Another big trigger for the markets was the news about U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.

Already, several countries in Europe have announced that they are making plans to ease restrictions on shutdown.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.63%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 2.82%, Germany's DAX gained 3.15% and France's CAC 40 rose 3.42%, while Switzerland's SMI ended up 1.83%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Turkey ended stronger by 2 to 4%.

Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain also closed sharply higher, gaining between 1.5% and 2%, while Czech Republic, Iceland, Italy and Russia settled with modest gains. Greece ended flat.

In Germany, Thyssenkrupp soared nearly 8.5%. Infineon Technologies, Volkswagen, HeidelbergCement, Covestro, BMW, Daimler, Continental, Linde and BASF gained 4 to 6.5%.

Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Munich Ruckevers, Adidas, Allianz, SAP, Bayer and Deutsche Telekom also rose sharply.

Among the stocks in France's CAC 40 benchmark, Accor and Vinci gained 8.5% and 7.6%, respectively. Airbus Group shares gained nearly 7% after Boeing said it plans to call 27,000 employees back to work next week in Washington state to begin building airplanes again.

Safran, Atos, Valeo, Worldline, Unibail Rodamco, Technip, Sodexo and Kering surged up 5 to 7%.

ArcelorMittal, Credit Agricole, Vivendi, Michelin, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues ended stronger by 3 to 5%.

In the British market, Flutter Entertainment zoomed more than 15%, topping the list of gainer in the FTSE 100 index. Melrose finished with a gain of about 10.5%.

Intercontinental, Meggitt, Prudential, ITV, EasyJet, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Halma, Glencore, 3i Group, Carnival and Hiscox gained 6 to 10%. Royal Dutch Shell, Anglo American, Barclays, Coca-Cola, BP and Lloyds Banking Group also posted strong gains.

Shares of Cineworld Group ended nearly 20% up, and was among the most impressive performers from travel and hospitality sector.

Health-care publication STAT News reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial.

Investors also welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy.

"We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time," Trump said at the coronavirus task force press briefing Thursday as the White House outlined a three-phase approach to gradually bring back parts of public life.

In European economic news, Eurozone construction output decreased 1.5% month-on-month in February, after a 4% rise in January, data from Eurostat showed. In December, output rose 1.6%.

The survey began before the containment measures of COVID-19 were widely introduced by the member states, the agency said.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 0.9 percent in February, after a 6.9 percent surge in the prior month.

Another data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation eased to 0.7% from 1.2% in February. Headline inflation remains well below the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to 2 percent," the agency said.

According to a report from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, passenger car registrations declined 55.1% year-on-year to 567,308 units in March as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

