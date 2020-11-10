European Markets Close On Strong Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - European markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, amid continued optimism about coronavirus vaccine even as new cases of infections increased in several parts across the continent.

Investors also continued to bet on hopes a government headed by Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated Donald Trump for the presidency, will soon announce a massive stimulus to get the world's largest economy back on track.

Positive updates on the Brexit front, and news about European Parliament and the EU governments reaching a deal on the EU's budget and recovery package contributed as well to the upbeat mood in European markets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.9%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 1.79%, France's CAC 40 advanced 1.55% to end at an 8-month high, and Germany's DAX ended 0.51% up. Switzerland's SMI slid 0.55%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden drifted lower.

In the UK market, BT Group soared more than 12.5%. Smith Ds, Croda International and Rolls-Royce Holdings gained 7 to 7.8%.

Imperial Brands, IAG, Smiths Group, Intermediate Capital Group, BP, BAE Systems, British American Tobacco, Associated British Foods, CRH, Barclays Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Johnson Matthey and Vodafone Group gained 4 to 6%.

Scottish Mortgage, Ocado Group, Flutter Entertainment, Persimmon, Segro, Just Eat Takeaway, Homeserve and Avast ended lower by 3 to 7%.

In France, Unibail Rodamco zoomed more than 26% after its shareholders voted against a planned 3.5 billion-euro ($4.15 billion) rights issue.

Airbus gained nearly 4.5% and Safran notched up 3.2%. Technip, BNP Paribas, Kering, Peugeot, Engie, Vivendi, Total and Renault also ended with solid gains.

STMicroElectronics, Bouygues, Capgemini and WorldLine ended notably lower.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank surged up more than 2.5%. Lufthansa also ended more than 2% up, while Volkswagen, HeidelbergCement and BASF advanced by 1 to 1.8%.

On the other hand, Adidas, Merck, Deutsche Post, Covestro, Deutsche Telekom and Infineon Technologies closed lower by 1 to 2.3%.

In economic releases, the ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index for Germany fell to 39.0 from 56.1 the previous month.

A government report showed France's industrial production increased 1.4% month-on-month in September, following a 1.1% rise in August. The rate was forecast to ease to 0.8%.

The U.K. ILO jobless rate rose by 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter to 4.8% in three months to September, as economists' expected - data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped by 0.6% from the preceding quarter to 75.3%.

Separately, data from the British Retail Consortium revealed that U.K. retail sales increased notably in October as customers resorted to stockpiling ahead of the nationwide lockdown.

Total retail sales grew 4.9% on a yearly basis in October and the like-for-like sales advanced 5.2%.

The French jobless rate rose to a two-year high in the third quarter as more people actively started looking for a job after the easing of coronavirus containment measures, data from the statistical office Insee showed.

The unemployment rate rose to 9% in the third quarter from 7.1% in the second quarter. This was the highest since the third quarter of 2018 and was 0.9 points higher than its pre-crisis level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Upbeat results from a phase 3 study of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech continued to support the market.

Pfizer and BioNTech said an interim analysis of the results found the vaccine candidate to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior infection.

