European Markets Close On Strong Note Again

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Wednesday with investors continuing to pick up battered down stocks and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

Sentiment was also underpinned after Microsoft forecast revenue for the current quarter broadly ahead of Wall Street targets.

The Fed's policy statement is due at 2 p.m. EST. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to begin a news conference half an hour after the release of the statement.

Markets have already priced in a 25 bps rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.68%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.33%, Germany's DAX surged up 2.22% and France's CAC 40 moved up 2.11%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 1.28% up.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended on a high note, with their benchmark indices gaining 1.2 to 3%. Turkey edged up marginally.

Travel stocks moved higher amid easing concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In the UK market, IAG climbed nearly 7.5%. Ocado Group and Shell gained 5.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Aveva Group, Prudential, BP, ITV, Scottish Mortgage, Pershing Square Holdings, Anglo American Plc and BHP Group gained 3 to 4%.

IHG, Compass Group, Barclays, Natwest Group, HSBC Holdings, Glencore and Melrose Industries moved up 2.5 to 3%. Ashead Group rallied 2.37%.

Fresnillo tumbled 14.6%. SAGE Group tumbled 6.5%. Unilever, Royal Mail, London Stock Exchange and Reckitt Benckiser shed 2 to 2.7%.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Volkswagen, BASF, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Infineon Technologies, Daimler, BMW, HelloFresh, Continental, Linde, Siemens, Vonovia, HeidelbergCement and Allianz gained 2 to 4%.

Deutsche Boerse and Sartorius both declined by about 1.25%. Zalando, Covestro and Merck ended with modest losses.

In Paris, Renault and Technip both surged up more than 6%. Airbus Group gained about 5%. ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Unibail Rodamco, Thales, WorldLine and BNP Paribas gained 3 to 5%.

Safran, STMicroElectronics, Sodexo, Publicis Groupe, CapGemini, Credit Agricole, AXA and Vinci also moved up sharply.

In European economic news, French consumer sentiment weakened slightly in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped less-than-expected to 99 in January from 100 in December. The score was forecast to fall to 98.0.

The households' opinion balance related to their past financial situation increased one point to -16. Likewise, the one relative to their future personal financial situation rose to -7 from -8.

The index measuring current saving capacity improved to 22 from 21 and that for expected saving capacity advanced to 14 from 9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.