European Markets Close On Buoyant Note Again

(RTTNews) - European markets closed on a strong note on Thursday with the massive stimulus plan from the European Commission and fairly encouraging jobless claims data from the U.S. outweighing concerns about an escalation in U.S.-China tensions over the Hong Kong issue.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.64%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.21%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.06% and France's CAC 40 surged up 1.76%, while Switzerland's SMI rose 2.16%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Norway ended flat, while Czech Republic ended modestly lower.

Though concerns about Brexit talks between the European Union and the UK continue to hurt, the British market gained in strength amid news about a new test and trace system taking off in the country today.

Among FTSE 100 stocks, M&G, Burberry Group, Evraz, Melrose, Aveva Group, Barratt Developments and Himka Pharmaceutical gained 5 to 8%.

EasyJet shares gained 5% after the low-frills airline confirmed it would restart a number of flights on 15 June. The airline also announced plans to cut up to 30% of its workforce to cope with the collapse in demand.

Astrazeneca, Fresnillo, Smith & Nephew, J Sainsbury, Persimmon and Intertek Group also rose sharply.

On the other hand, Rolls-Royce Holdings (down nearly 8%), Standard Chartered (down 4.5%), HSBC (down 3.5%), Meggitt (down 3.5%) and Tui (down 2.6%) declined sharply.

In the German market, Wirecard, Lufthansa, Merck, Thyssenkrupp, Fresenius Medical Care, Vonovia, Linde and Adidas gained 3 to 5.3%. RWE notched up a gain of about 2.8%.

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW ended lower on profit taking after recent sharp gains.

In France, Hermes International rose nearly 5%, Air Liquide, LOreal, LVMH, Worldline, Orange and Capgemini gained 3 to 4%, while Accor, Engie and Kering moved up nearly 3%. ST Microelectronics, Safran, Essilor Exottica and Saint Gobain also ended with strong gains.

Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale and Renault lost 2.6 to 3.2%. Airbus and Sodexo declined 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Shares of Scandinavian Airlines System plunged sharply after the company reported a sharply wider net loss in its second quarter, hurt by weak demand amid Covid-19.

In economic news, eurozone economic confidence improved in May after the record declines of March and April, signaling early signs of recovery, survey data from the European Commission showed.

The economic sentiment index rose to 67.5 in May from 64.9 in the previous month. However, the reading was below economists' forecast of 70.3.

The indicator adds to the evidence that the euro-zone economy bottomed out in April, but that activity is recovering only very slowly, Melanie Debono, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

The ESI's uptick reflected a recovery in industry and consumer confidence which neutralized about a fifth of the combined slump of March and April, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, services confidence continued declining, albeit at a lower rate than in the preceding two months. Changes in construction and retail trade confidence were much more contained, survey results showed.

The consumer sentiment index came in at -18.8 versus -22.0 in the previous month. The reading matched the preliminary estimate.

Preliminary data from Destatis revealed German consumer price inflation eased to the lowest since 2016. Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.6% in May from 0.9% in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1% in May, as expected.

Data showed that cost of goods fell 0.4% annually, while cost of services increased 1.3% in May.

The European Commission announced a €750 billion ($821 billion) aid package on Wednesday to help the EU recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will have to be backed by all 27 nations in the bloc.

The European Commission's move came close on the heels of last week's proposal from Germany and France regarding raising a common European debt to help the region's economic recovery.

France and Germany last week proposed a set-up for a 500 billion-euro ($547 billion) fund to aid recovery efforts.

