European Markets Close Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - The major European markets ended roughly flat on Thursday after swinging between gains and losses, as investors reacted to news on virus spread, earnings news and the European Central Bank's policy statement.

The ECB left its key interest rates and massive stimulus unchanged on Thursday, citing a highly uncertain outlook amid a resurgence in the Covid-19 pandemic, and hinted at a move in December when the latest set of macroeconomic projections will be available.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.12%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.02%, Germany's DAX climbed 0.32% and France's CAC 40 edged down 0.03%, while Switzerland's SMI slid 0.65%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed with sharp to moderate losses.

Denmark, Iceland, Ireland, Norway and Russia moved higher, while Netherlands ended flat.

In the UK market, Rolls-Royce Holdings tumbled more than 14%. Standard Chartered slid 7.7% after its third-quarter pretax underlying profit declined 40%.

IAG, Next, Prudential, Coca-Cola and BAE Systems lost 2 to 3%.

BT Group shares rose sharply early on in the session after boosting its earnings guidance for the full year. However, the stock turned weak as the day progressed and eventually ended with a sharp loss.

On the other hand, Flutter Entertainment climbed more than 8%. Royal Dutch Shell surged up 3.7% after the company increased dividend to shareholders after posting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Scottish Mortgage gained 2.4%. Lloyds Banking Group gained 2.3% after reporting a forecast-beating quarterly profit amid a surge in demand for home loans.

CRH, Rio Tinto, HSBC Holdings, Natwest Group and Antofagasta also ended with strong gains.

In Germany, MTU Aero declined 3.7%. Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius, RWE and E.ON also ended sharply lower.

On the other hand, Deutsche Wohnen and Deutsche TeleKom moved up more than 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Volkswagen ended sharply higher after it turned to profits in the third quarter.

Vonovia, Deutsche Bank and Covestro also closed on a firm note.

In the French market, Technip shares declined nearly 4%. Carrefour, Veolia, Engie, Valeo, BNP Paribas and Safran lost 2 to 3%, while WorldLine, Unibail Rodamco, STMicroElectronics, Bouygues and Hermes International closed with strong gains.

Orange Group shares rallied sharply after the company's third-quarter core operating profit topped expectations.

In the Swiss market, shares of Credit Suisse Group declined sharply after the lender posted a steeper-than-expected slide in third-quarter profit.

The Governing Council of ECB, led by the bank's President Christine Lagarde, left the main refi rate unchanged at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate was kept at -0.50%, in line with economists' expectations. The lending rate was left unchanged at 0.25%.

Policymakers will carefully assess the incoming information, including the dynamics of the pandemic, prospects for a roll-out of vaccines and developments in the euro exchange rate as the risks remain clearly tilted to the downside, the bank said.

"The new round of Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections in December will allow a thorough reassessment of the economic outlook and the balance of risks," the ECB said.

"On the basis of this updated assessment, the Governing Council will recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation and to ensure that financing conditions remain favorable to support the economic recovery and counteract the negative impact of the pandemic on the projected inflation path."

Germany's consumer prices fell 0.2% on year in September, falling for a second straight month largely due to the reduction in the value added tax, preliminary data from Destatis showed. Economists had forecast an annual decrease of 0.3%.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index edged up 0.1%, in contrast to a 0.1% fall economists' had forecast. Prices had decreased 0.2% in September.

Germany's unemployment declined to 6.2% in October, from 6.3% a month earlier, the Federal Labor Agency reported Thursday. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 6.3%.

Eurozone economic confidence stagnated in October as weaker sentiment in the services sector and among consumers was offset by a recovery of morale in industry, retail trade and construction.

The economic confidence index held steady at 90.9 in October, survey results from European Commission showed. The score was forecast to ease to 89.5.

The industrial confidence index advanced to -9.6 from -11.4 a month ago. This was the sixth consecutive rise. The improvement was driven by managers' appraisals of the current level of overall order books and benign views on the adequacy of the stocks of finished products.

However, the services sentiment index fell to -11.8 from -11.2 largely due to the deterioration of managers' demand expectations.

UK car production for the month of September reached its lowest for 25 years as demand from foreign markets remained negative, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed.

Car manufacturing output slid 5% on a yearly basis to 114,732 units in September, the weak est level since 1995, the data said.

