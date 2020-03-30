European Markets Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent sharp plunge Monday morning, European stocks recovered gradually and gained in strength in late afternoon trades to eventually end the session on a firm note.

The mood remained cautious right through the day as investors weighed reports about surging new cases of coronavirus infections across the globe. A raft of stimulus measures announced by global central banks and governments in recent days lent some support to markets at lower levels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE ended 0.97% up, France's CAC 40 gained 0.62% and Germany's DAX advanced 1.9%, while Switzerland's SMI surged up 1.98%.

Among other markets in Europe, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden ended on a firm note, while Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Iceland, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine were weak.

Stocks lost ground early on in the session amid fears that the worst is yet to come in the struggle against COVID-19.

"It is clear that we have entered a recession" that will be worse than the one in 2009, following the global financial crisis, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

British officials warned that normal life may not return to the U.K. for up to six months.

The White House on Sunday sent out a dire warning, saying that a total of 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could eventually succumb to the virus in a worst-case scenario in two weeks coinciding with Easter weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.

Trump had previously hoped to reopen the country by Easter Sunday, on April 12th, but said he decided to extend the guidelines in an effort to keep the death toll from the coronavirus below 100,000.

The announcement by Trump on Sunday comes as data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 143,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 deaths.

In Germany, Deutsche Post soared more than 10%. Vonovia, Linde, E.ON, Bayer, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Beiersdorf and SAP also ended with strong gains.

MTU Aero plunged more than 8%. Lufthansa, HeidelbergCement and Fresenius lost 3 to 4%.

In France, Air Liquide, STMicroElectronics, Sanofi, Veolia Environment and Total gained 4 to 5.3%. L'Oreal, Danone, Orange, Louis Vuitton, Vinci, Publicis Groupe and Dassault Systemes also ended sharply higher.

Airbus Group shares closed more than 10% down

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, ArcelorMittal, Renault and Engie lost 4 to 6%.

In the U.K. market, Pearson gained more than 8%. Rentokil International, Polymetal, British Petroleum and United Utilities gained 5.5 to 6.6%.

On the other hand, Melrose plunged over 17%. Meggitt, M&G and Rolls Royce Holdings lost 11 to 13%, while Informa shed about 9%.

In economic news, Eurozone economic confidence logged its strongest monthly decline on record in March as the spread of coronavirus weighed across all sectors.

According to the monthly survey from the European Commission, the economic confidence index fell sharply to 94.5 in March from 103.4 in February. However, the reading was above economists' forecast of 91.6.

The EU said the data published today may be less accurate as the survey responses were collected between February 26 and March 23 in the context of the fight against the coronavirus.

There were considerable differences across countries as to when the fieldwork effectively stalled due to containment measures enacted to combat the spread of the virus, the EU added.

The collapse in confidence was particularly strong in services and retail trade.

Germany's consumer price index rose 1.4% year-on-year after a 1.7 percent increase in each of the previous two months, preliminary figures from Destatis showed.

The latest inflation rate was the lowest since November, when it was 1.1 percent.

A leading indicator of the trends in Switzerland's economy plummeted in March, signalling a sharp decline in growth rates ahead, as economic activity was severely hit by the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

The Economic Barometer dropped to a four-month low of 92.9 from 101.8 in February, which was revised from 100.9, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed. The reading is well below its long-term average.

