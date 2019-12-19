European Markets Close Mixed

(RTTNews) - European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday, with investors largely making cautious moves, digesting the latest batch of eurozone and U.S. economic data, news about impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the Bank of England's monetary policy statement.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.17%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended on a fairly strong note with its benchmark FTSE 100 rising 0.44%. France's CAC 40 gained 0.21% and Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.17%, while Germany's DAX inched lower by 0.08%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, Portugal and Ukraine ended higher.

Greece, Russia and Sweden declined, while Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Iceland and Ireland ended roughly flat.

Shares of automakers declined after the companies decided to withdraw their joint car-sharing service from North America and cease operations in London, Brussels and Florence, effective February 29, 2020, citing rising operating costs and low ridership.

In the U.K. market, Glencore, Kingfisher, AstraZeneca, Flutter Entertainment, Scottish Mortgage, British Land Company, Morrison Supermarkets, Auto Trader Group, Associated British Foods, Smith & Nephew and Unilever gained 1.2 to 2.35%.

Shares of NMC Health plunged more than 11%. Pearson declined 6%, while Hargreaves Lansdown and TUI both shed more than 3%.

In France, Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, Technip, Total and Capgemini ended with sharp to moderate gains, while Bouygues, Essilor, Hermes International and Pernod Ricard ended weak.

In Germany, RWE, Deutsche Bank, Beiersdorf, MTU Aero, Fresenius, Infineo, Merck and Vonovia ended on a firm note, while HeidelbergCement, Continental, Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler and Wirecard declined 0.8% to 2.5%.

The Bank of England today left its interest rate unchanged but two members called for a rate cut citing weaker economic growth and rising spare capacity.

At the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, Governor Mark Carney and six other members voted to maintain the interest rate at 0.75%. Meanwhile, Jonathan Haskel and Michael Saunders sought a quarter point reduction for the second straight meeting.

The committee unanimously decided to retain the stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP 10 billion and government bond purchases at GBP 435 billion.

The MPC judged that the existing stance of monetary policy is appropriate.

Sweden's central bank decided to raise its key interest rate from the negative zone as inflation remained near the target.

As widely expected, the Executive Board of Riksbank lifted the repo rate to 0% from -0.25% percent. The repo rate has been negative since the start of 2015.

The forecast for the repo rate was unchanged, and the repo rate was expected to remain at zero percent in the coming years, the bank said in a statement.

Data from the Office for National Statistics said UK retail sales declined unexpectedly in November as consumers curbed spending ahead of general election.

Retail sales volume, including auto fuel, decreased 0.6% on a monthly basis, after remaining unchanged in October, the data showed. Sales were expected to grow 0.2% in the month.

French manufacturing confidence remained unchanged in December, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.

The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 102, well above the forecast of 99 and the long-term average of 100.

The survey showed that the balance of opinion on past production reached its highest level since February 2019.

In news from Switzerland, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed the country's exports declined for a second straight month, falling by real 0.8% month-on-month in November, following a 1.2% fall in October.

Imports rose 0.5% in November, after a 3.5% decline in the previous month. The trade surplus fell to a three-month low of CHF 2.21 billion in November from CHF 2.35 billion in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.