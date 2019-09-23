European Markets Close Lower On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - European markets ended lower on Monday, hurt by dismal euro zone and Germany's private sector data, weak U.K. households report and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments that the euro area economy is unlikely to see a rebound in the near future.

Uncertainty about the U.S. and China agreeing on a deal anytime soon added to the woes.

With almost all markets and several sectors going down, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.8%. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 1.01% and 1.05%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.26%, while Switzerland's SMI ended lower by 0.59%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Repblic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Turkey and Ukraine settled modestly lower, while Denmark and Iceland ended flat.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank declined 3.5%. Daimler, Volkswagen, BMW, Bayer, Infineon, Wirecard, SAP and Siemens lost 1.4 to 2.3%, while RWE and Lufthansa gaiend 1.35% and 1%, respectively.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal plunged nearly 6%. Peugeot shed about 4%. Dassault Systemes, Kering, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric and Saint Gobain declined 2 to 3.1%.

Publicis Groupe, Carrefour, Renault and Total also declined sharply.

In London, NMC Health declined more than 7%. Marks & Spencer declined more than 3% after the company announced that Humphrey Singer, Group Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the business and a succession process is now underway.

Smiths Group, Micro Focus, Glencore, Schroders, Antofagasta, Johnson Matthey, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Centrica and Antofagasta ended lower by 2 to 5%.

Leading British tour operator Thomas Cook on Sunday declared bankruptcy after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed, suspending operations and leaving hundreds of thousands of tourists stranded around the world.

Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive of Thomas Cook said, "It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful. I would like to apologise to our millions of customers, and thousands of employees, suppliers and partners who have supported us for many years."

Meanwhile, shares of TUI rallied more than 7% and EasyJet gained about 4.6%.

Unilever, Compass, Relx, National Grid and Royal Dutch Shell also ended on a firm note.

In economic news, survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector moved close to stalling at the end of the third quarter. The flash composite output index fell unexpectedly to a 75-month low of 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August.

The reading signaled the weakest growth across manufacturing and services since June 2013.

The Purchasing Managers' Index for services slid to 52.0 from 53.5 in August. The expected reading was 53.0, while the manufacturing PMI declined further, to 45.6 from 47.0 in August. The score was forecast to rise to 47.5.

The survey data indicate that GDP looks set to rise by just 0.1 percent in the third quarter, with momentum weakening as the quarter closed, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said.

Germany's private sector contracted the most since late 2012 as the downturn in manufacturing deepened and service sector growth lost momentum, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 49.1 in September from 51.7 in August.

The services PMI came in at a 9-month low of 52.5 versus 54.8 a month ago. The reading was expected to fall to 54.4. The factory PMI plunged unexpectedly to a 123-month low of 41.4 compared to 43.5 in August.

France private sector expansion eased to the lowest level in four months in September, the flash survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The composite output index fell to 51.3 in September from 52.9 in August. Economists had forecast a score of 52.6.

British households were the most pessimistic in nearly six years regarding their future financial well being amid diminishing prospects for finding a job, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UK Household Finance Index (HFI)fell to a four-month low of 43.1 in September, down from 43.6 in August.

