European Markets Close Lower On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - Despite scoring some gains early on in the session, European markets ended notably lower on Monday as hopes of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank faded, and weak inflation data from Germany triggered concerns about the country's economic recovery.

ECB's Isabel Schnabel's comments that there was no reason for any addition to the bank's existing $1.35 trillion euro relief package, as the policymakers had already factored in the effects of a second wave of coronavirus infections into the central bank's policy decisions.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.62%. Germany and France closed notably lower with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 sliding 0.67% and 1.11%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.28%. The U.K. market was closed for a holiday today.

DAX ended the month of August with a gain of a little over 5%, while CAC 40 notched up 3.4% in the month. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed about 1.1% in August.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Denmark closed higher, while Greece and Iceland ended flat.

In the German market, Wirecard shares plunged about 29%. Lufthansa, Siemens, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, SAP and Fresenius lost 1 to 2.5%.

Among the gainers, BMW surged up nearly 3%. HeidelbergCement, Beiersdorf and Covestro moved up 1.2 to 1.75%.

In France, Safran declined more than 5% and Sodexo ended down 4.3%, while Airbus, Vinci, Credit Agricole, Unibail Rodamco, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale lost 3 to 3.6%.

Bouygues, Publicis Groupe, Peugeot and Essilor also declined sharply.

Veolia Environment shares moved up nearly 6.5% and Engie ended nearly 5% up. Veolia Environnement offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.5 billion) for a 29.9% stake in its rival Suez held by Engie. Suez shares soared as much as 20%.

Technip gained about 4.7% and Renault rallied nearly 4%. ArcelorMittal and Valeo also ended notably higher.

Shares of Dutch multinational firm Philips Electronics NV declined sharply after the company said that it has been informed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the partial termination of 43,000 EV300 ventilators contract.

In economic news, Germany's consumer prices remained flat in August, preliminary data from Destatis revealed. The consumer price index was unchanged from last year, following a 0.1% drop in July. Economists had forecast consumer prices to climb 0.1%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1%, which was slightly slower than the 0.2% drop economists' had forecast.

The EU measure, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.1% annually in August, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1%. The index had remained flat in July. Month-on-month, the HICP slid 0.2%, in line with economists' expectations.

The negative base effect from low energy prices is keeping headline inflation low but there is more: the VAT cut of July is most visible in prices for food and clothing, Carsten Brzeski, an ING economist said.

Switzerland's retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 4.1% year-on-year in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose 0.7% in July. In nominal terms, retail sales rose 3.4% annually in July and increased 0.7% from a month ago.

