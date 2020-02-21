European Markets Close Lower On Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended lower on Friday amid rising concerns about the coronavirus outbreak after reports said the number of infections due to the virus has risen outside of China.

Comments from China's commerce ministry that exports and imports in the month of January and February have been hit by the epidemic contributed as well to the weakness in European markets.

Chinese officials reported 1,109 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up sharply from 349 cases the previous day. Meanwhile, South Korean health authorities also reported 52 new cases of the fast-spreading disease, raising the national tally to 156, while the number of confirmed cases in Japan increased by 23 to 728.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.49%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.44%, Germany's DAX closed lower by 0.62% and France's CAC 40 slid 0.54%, while Switzerland's SMI declined 0.39%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Iceland and Turkey closed higher, while Ireland ended flat.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank declined 3.4%. Covestro, Infineon, Daimler, Fresenius, Volkswagen, MTU Aero, Deutsche Post, Lufthansa, SAP, Wirecard, BMW and BASF lost 1 to 3%.

On the other hand, Allianz, RWE, E.ON and Merck gained 1 to 1.2%.

In France, Renault declined nearly 3%. Technip, ArcelorMittal, Unibail Rodamco, Peugeot, Publicis Groupe, AXA and STMicroElectronics shed 1.4 to 2.5%.

In the UK market, Pearson shed nearly 4% after the company reported a sharp drop in annual profit. Rolls Royce Holding, Smith & Nephew, BP and Burberry Group lost 2.5 to 3%.

On the other hand, Polymetal International, Berkeley Group, BAE Systems, Centrica and Astrazeneca gained 1.5 to 3%.

In economic news, Euro area private sector grew for a third straight month and at the fastest pace in six months in February, mainly led by further expansion of the services sector, though there were signs of demand and production being hurt by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Elsewhere on Friday, final data from Eurostat confirmed that Eurozone inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January.

The flash composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, climbed to 51.6 from 51.3 in January, preliminary survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. Economists had forecast a score of 51.

The flash services PMI rose to a two-month high of 52.8 from 52.5 in January. Economists had expected a reading of 52.2.

The flash manufacturing PMI rose to a 12-month high of 49.1 from 47.9 in January. Economists had forecast a weaker score of 47.5.

The flash manufacturing PMI output index climbed to an eight-month high of 48.4 from 48 in January.

UK manufacturing grew at the fastest pace in 10 months in February, while the services sector expanded at the slowest pace in two months, leading to stable growth of the private sector survey data showed Friday.

The flash IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index showed a reading of 53.3 in February, unchanged from January.

The flash services PMI fell to a two-month low of 53.3 from January's 53.9. In contrast, the flash manufacturing PMI hit a 10-month high of 51.9 versus 50.0 in January.

