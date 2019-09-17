European Markets Close Lower After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors largely stayed cautious after crude oil prices tumbled on profit taking.

Investors were looking for news on U.S.-China trade front and the developments in the U.K. on the Brexit issue.

Also, with the focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due tomorrow, activity was somewhat lackluster for most part of the day's session.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.05%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX ended little changed from previous close, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.24%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.

Iceland and Netherlands closed on a positive note, while Ukraine ended flat.

After Monday's steep climb up north, crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday after media reports said Saudi Arabia's oil output would be restored sooner than expected.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Monday after drone attacks on two important oil facilities in Saudi Arabia raised concerns about crude supply and also heightened geopolitical tension between Iran and the U.S.

In the British market, Tui declined 4.6%, Mondi and Smurfit Kappa, both ended lower by about 3%, Barclays, Legal & General and Centrica lost 2.75%.

Lloyds Banking, BHP Group, Rio Tinto, J Sainsburry, DS Smith, Morrison Supermarkets and Persimmon also declined sharply.

On the other hand, Relx, Rentokil, Sage, Halma, Compass, Experian, Hikma Pharma and Fresnillo lost 2 to 3%.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank, HeidelbergCement, Covestro and BASF lost 2 to 2.5%, while Vonovia, Beiersdorf, RWE, SAP, Linde and Henkel gained 1 to 2.6%.

In the French market, Technip FMC plunged more than 6% and ArcelorMittal declined 3.4%. Saint Gobain, Credit Agricole, Carrefour, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Peugeot lost 1.6 to 2.7%.

Ingenico shares gained more than 5%. Pernod Ricard, Engie, Dassault Systemes and Capgemini moved up 2.2 to 2.6%.

In economic releases, a survey showed that the mood among German investors improved more than expected in September.

The ZEW institute's economic sentiment index rose to -22.5 from -44.1 in August. Economists had expected a slight improvement to -37.0.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs slashed the growth forecast for Switzerland's economy for this year on Tuesday, citing the adverse effect from the slowing global economy and high uncertainty. The growth forecast for this year was cut to 0.8% from 1.2% predicted in June.

