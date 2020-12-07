European Markets Close In Mixed Fashion

(RTTNews) - The major European markets were mixed on Monday as rising U.S.-China tensions and continued uncertainty over a Brexit trade deal sapped investors' appetite for risk.

The U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators, reports suggest.

Traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations amid stubborn differences regarding fishing rights in U.K. waters, fair competition and ways to solve future disputes.

Germany's DAX fell 27.96 points or 0.21 percent to 13,271.00, while London's FTSE rose 5.16 points or 0.08 percent to 6,555.39 and the CAC 40 in France lost 35.77 points or 0.64 percent to 5,573.38.

In Germany, Covestro jumped 2.88 percent, while Deutsche Bank tumbled 1.73 percent, Bayerische Motoren Werke sank 1.67 percent, Infineon Technologies climbed 1.56 percent, Deutsche Wohnen gained 1.10 percent, Heidelberg Cement dropped 0.90 percent, Daimler lost 0.84 percent, Deutsche Post fell 0.66 percent and Deutsche Telekom shed 0.33 percent.

In London, Persimmon plummeted 5.20 percent, while British American Tobacco surged 4.37 percent, Compass Group spiked 1.95 percent, Prudential perked 1.77 percent, Scottish Mortgage Investment gathered 1.73 percent, Vodafone advanced 1.58 percent, Standard Life Aberdeen declined 1.28 percent, Rolls-Royce gained 1.10 percent and Royal Dutch Shell rose 0.62 percent.

In France, Credit Agricole plunged 2.90 percent, while Scoiete Generale tanked 2.73 perent, BNP Paribas surrendered 2.70 percent, Violia Environment tumbled 2.13 percent, Total skidded 1.41 percent, Carrefour climbed 1.15 percent, Sanofi sank 0.93 percent, Orange added 0.54 percent and Vivendi slid 0.16 percent.

In economic news, Germany's industrial output grew more than expected in October, driven by automobiles and capital goods, data revealed Monday. Industrial output climbed 3.2 percent on month, up from the upwardly revised 2.3 percent gain in September (originally 1.6 percent).

Also, UK house price growth grew at a faster pace in November, IHS Markit said on Monday. Prices were up 1.2 percent, accelerating from 0.3 percent in October.

Eurozone investor confidence strengthened notably in December on vaccine hopes, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday. The investor sentiment index advanced to -2.7 in December from -10.0 in November. The score was forecast to rise moderately to -8.3.

