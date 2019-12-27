European Markets Close Higher On Trade Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher on Friday, extending recent gains, but buying interest turned subdued as the session progressed amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Continued optimism about U.S.-China phase one trade deal helped keep investor sentiment positive.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.21%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.17%, France's CAC 40 ended up 0.13% and Germany's DAX closed higher by 0.27%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.05%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain closed higher.

Sweden and Turkey ended flat, while Austria, Iceland, Italy and Norway declined.

In the U.K. market, British Land Company, Auto Trader Group, Associated British Foods, BHP Group, CRH and Coca Cola gained 1 to 1.6%.

On the other hand, Bunzi declined 1.5%. Carnival, Compass and BP also closed weak.

In the French market, Unibail Rodamco, Carrefour, Louis Vuitton, Vinci, Air Liquide, Kering and L'Oreal ended moderately higher, while Atos, ArcelorMittal, Thales and Capgemini declined.

In Germany, Fresenius rallied 2%. MTU Aero, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Wirecard, Siemens, SAP and BASF gained 0.4 to 1.2%.

Adidas gained about 0.5%. According to a report in Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Adidas is planning a large-scale return to alpine skiing. The company had withdrawn from competitive the market in 2005, but its CEO Kasper Rorsted reportedly wants to start again in autumn 2021 with a wide range.

The European Central Bank is unlikely spring any major surprise next year by raising interest rates into positive territory, policymaker Robert Holzmann said Friday.

"I do not expect a turnaround in 2020 to a positive interest rate environment," Holzmann, who heads Austria's central bank, said in a statement. "In terms of content, however, we will certainly continue to deal with the topic of green finance next year."

Eurozone interest rates were raised last in July 2011, by 25 basis points. The previous change was a 10 basis points cut in the deposit rate in September.

Referring to Boris Johnson's victory in the UK election, Holzmann said the new year is likely to see Britain leave the European Union. The losses for the UK are set to be significantly higher than for the EU and Austria, even in the event of a "soft Brexit", he said.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese leader Xi Jinping sometime soon.

On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said the country is in touch with the U.S. on signing the phase one trade deal.

