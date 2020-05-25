European Markets Close Higher On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - European stocks ended on a strong note on Monday as investors indulged in some buying in thin holiday trade, amid optimism the economies will start recovering thanks to lifting of lockdown measures and gradual reopening of businesses.

News that France saw the smallest daily rise in new cases and deaths due to coronvirus infections in the country on Sunday since mid March helped ease concerns about the spread of the pandemic a bit.

Traders were also betting on hopes the central banks and governments will soon announce more stimulus measures to boost growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 1.47%. Germany's DAX surged up 2.87% and France's CAC 40 climbed up 2.15%, while Switzerland's SMI ended up 1.4%. The U.K. market was closed for the Spring bank holiday.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended with strong gains, while Czech Republic and Turkey closed modestly higher.

In the German market, Bayer climbed up 7.8%. The company said it has reached verbal agreements to resolve a substantial portion of an estimated 125,000 U.S. cancer lawsuits over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Lufthansa gained about 6%, lifted by news that the company is in talks for a deal for a 9 billion euro bailout from the German government.

SAP, Thyssenkrupp, Wirecard, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Bank and Vonovia gained 3 to 5%. BASF gained nearly 3%. RWE, E.ON, Munich RE, Siemens, Fresenius Medical Care, Allianz, Merck, HeidelbergCement and Adidas also rose sharply.

In France, Airbus soared more than 8.5%. Unibail Rodamco gained nearly 8%. Accor, Technip, Valeo, Vinci, Safran, Peugeot, Bouygues, Renault, Atos, Worldline and Saint Gobain ended stronger by 3.5 to 7%. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole also ended with strong gains.

Germany's business confidence improved slightly more than expected in May, as European countries partly began to withdraw lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, survey data from the think tank ifo revealed.

The ifo business confidence index climbed to 79.5 from 74.2 in April, which was revised from 74.3. Economists had forecast a score of 78.3.

Revised data from Destatis showed Germany's gross domestic product fell 2.2% sequentially, the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2009 and the second biggest since the German unification.

The rate came in line with the estimate published on May 15. Data showed that the impact of the pandemic was quite serious during the first quarter despite the spread of coronavirus did not have a major effect in January and February.

GDP had dropped 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Two consecutive quarters of contraction indicates that the largest euro area economy entered a technical recession.

