European Markets Close Higher On Optimism Over U.S. Stimulus, Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a fourth day, as U.S. stimulus hopes and optimism over the rollout of coronavirus vaccines raised prospects for a global economic recovery.

Optimism about a post-Brexit trade deal, and European Union lawmakers' nod for the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro stimulus package on Wednesday continued to aid sentiment.

Investors also digested the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank, in addition to other economic data from the zone.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 0.3% up. Germany's DAX climbed 0.75%, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.03% and Switzerland's SMI ended 0.83% up, while U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3%.

Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

Austria and Denmark edged up marginally, while Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Poland and Sweden ended weak.

In the UK market, WPP, Pearson, Aveva Group, Polymetal International, Entain and ICP gained 2.8 to 4.2%.

Signature Aviation soared 40% after confirming it was in talks with Blackstone for a possible cash takeover offer of $5.17 a share.

Vodafone Group shares ended more than 4% down. United Utilities, Ocado Group, Morrison Supermarkets, Burberry Group, British American Tobacco, Rolls-Royce Holdings and BAE Systems lost 2 to 3%.

In Germany, Thyssenkrupp zoomed more than 11%. Wirecard climbed more than 5% and SAP gained about 2%. Adidas, Merck, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Post, Allians, BASF and Linde also ended notably higher, while MTU Aero, Lufthansa, Henkel and Beiersdorf closed weak.

BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen ended modestly lower.

In the French market, Cap Gemini gained more than 3%. Kering, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, Legrand and Publicis Groupe moved up 1 to 3%.

Europe's new car registrations logged a double-digit decline in November as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.

New car sales in Europe decreased 12% year-on-year in November after easing 7.8% in October, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed.

France and Spain reported the biggest decreases of 27% and 18.7% respectively. At the same time, Italy's car registrations were down 8.3% and sales in Germany dropped moderately by 3%.

The Bank of England's nine-member monetary policy committee today voted to hold the interest rate at 0.1% and the quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion, as widely expected.

At the November meeting, the bank had raised the size of the asset purchase programme by GBP 150 billion to the current level.

The Swiss National Bank retained the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at a record low -0.75%, aiming to stabilize economic activity and price developments. The banks expects the country's GDP to shrink by around 3% this year.

Switzerland's exports increased by a real 4.6% in November, rising for the first time in three months in November, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed. Imports grew 4.8% monthly in November.

In nominal terms, exports gained 4.8% in November and imports increased 4.2%. The trade surplus increased to CHF 3.094 billion in November from CHF 2.864 billion in the previous month.

Eurozone consumer prices declined for the fourth straight month in November, falling by 0.3% on yearly basis, final data from Eurostat revealed. Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 0.2% in October.

France's business confidence rose in December, reversing the decline in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed. The manufacturing business confidence index climbed to 93 from 92 in November.

