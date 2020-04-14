European Markets Close Higher As Countries Set To Ease Lockdown Restrictions

(RTTNews) - Back to business after a long weekend, European markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, reacting to reports showing the number of new infections due to the coronavirus pandemic saw a decline in several hot spots in Europe and that a few countries including Spain and Italy are likely to lift some restrictions.

Stronger than expected trade data from China also helped lift sentiment in European markets.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.64%. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX gained 1.25%, France's CAC 40 closed up 0.38% and Switzerland's SMI moved up 0.91%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.88%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended on a firm note.

Belgium, Ireland, Italy and Ukraine declined, while Netherlands and Russia closed flat.

In Germany, Wirecard shares climbed up more than 7%. Infineon gained about 4% and Beiersdorf advanced 3.1%. Bayer, Siemens, Deutsche Post, Continental, Allianz, SAP and Fresenius gained 2 to 2.6%.

MTU Aero declined more than 6%, while HeidelbergCement ended down 3.2%.

In the French market, Air Liquide, Hermes International and Danone gained 4.5 to 5.3%. Schneider Electric, Orange, L'Oreal, Kering and Carrefour also rose sharply.

Unibail Rodamco plunged more than 10%. Peugeot, Bouygues, Accor, Saint Gobain, Sodexo, ArcelorMittal, Renault, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas lost 2 to 6%.

In the U.K. market, Ocado Group jumped nearly 8%. AstraZeneca and Croda International gained about 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively. Fresnillo, Polymetal International, Antofagasta, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Pearson, Bunzi, Aveva and Associated British Foods gained 2 to 5%.

On the other hand, Barratt Developments, Informa, Intercontinental, Compass Group and TUI lost 7 to 10%. Royal Bank, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell and Rolls-Royce Holdings also ended sharply lower.

In economic news, UK financial services optimism deteriorated in the first quarter as firms see a sharp decline in business in months ahead amid coronavirus pandemic, survey data from the Confederation of British Industry and PricewaterhouseCoopers showed. The survey was conducted between March 2 and 26.

A balance of -41% were less optimistic about the business situation in the first three months of 2020. Moreover, a balance of 30% forecast a fall in business volumes in the June quarter. According to the quarterly survey of 103 firms, profitability and employment are tipped to fall over the next quarter. Investment plans for the year also deteriorated.

The latest World Economic Report from the International Monetary Fund says the global economy is set to contract 3% this year, due to the lockdowns imposed by countries across the world to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic that has claimed thousands of human lives.

The lender expects the global GDP to grow 5.8% next year. These projections are based on a scenario that assumes the pandemic will fade in the second half of 2020 and the containment measures can be gradually unwound as economic activity normalizes.

"The risks for even more severe outcomes, however, are substantial," the IMF warned. "It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in the foreword to the report.

More severe outcomes are likely "if the pandemic and containment measures last longer, emerging and developing economies are even more severely hit, tight financial conditions persist, or if widespread scarring effects emerge due to firm closures and extended unemployment," Gopinath said.

