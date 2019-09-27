European Markets Close Higher Again On Trade Talks Hopes

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher again, as optimism about upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations outweighed rising political uncertainty in the U.S. and pushed up stock prices on Friday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.47%. Among the major markets, the U.K. and Germany closed notably higher, with their benchmarks FTSE 100 and DAX gaining 1.02% and 0.75%, respectively. France's CAC 40 gained 0.36%, while Switzerland's SMI ended up 0.27%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended higher.

Czech Republic, Netherlands and Ukraine closed flat, while Denmark, Iceland and Russia ended weak.

In the U.K. market, Persimmon gained more than 5%, rebounding after recent sharp losses. Marks & Spencer ended more than 4% up.

Kingfisher, Smurfit Kappa, 3i Group, IAG, NMC Health, DS Smith, Lloyds Banking, Anglo American, Royal Dutch Shell, Prudential, TUI and Rio Tinto gained 2 to 3.5%.

In Germany, Lufthansa, Covestro, BASF, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Siemens, Henkel, BMW, Fresenius, Wirecard, HeidelbergCement and Daimler gained 1 to 3.2%, while Infineon declined nearly 2%.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal gained 2.7%, recovering well after losses in the previous session. Saint Gobain and Bouygues both ended higher by about 2.5%. Vivendi, Capgemini, Technip, STMicroElectronics, Peugeot, Atos, Sodexo and Scneider Electric also closed on a firm note.

In economic news, eurozone's economic sentiment weakened more-than-expected in September to its lowest level in over four-and-a-half years, largely due to the persistent weakness in manufacturing, while the morale improved slightly in services, survey data from the European Commission showed.

The economic sentiment index fell to 101.7 from 103.1 in August, marking the lowest reading since February 2015, when it was 100.9. Economists had forecast a modest fall to 103.

Preliminary data released earlier in the day showed that France's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in September on energy and food prices.

Germany's import prices declined at the fastest pace in three years in August, data from Destatis showed Friday. Import prices decreased 2.7% year-on-year in August, bigger than the 2.1% fall in July.

On the trade front, negotiations between China and the U.S. are set to resume on October 10th in Washington.

A person close to the talks said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing at the meetings.

