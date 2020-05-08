European Markets Close Higher Again

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher on Friday reacting positively to news on U.S.-China trade front, and data showing a slightly smaller than expected increase in U.S. job losses in the month of April.

Also, optimism about economic recovery, at least a mild one, has increased following reopening of businesses in several places across the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 0.91%. Germany's DAX moved up 1.35%, France's CAC 40 advanced 1.07%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.49% The U.K. market was closed due to Bank Holiday.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate gains.

Russia, Portugal and Belgium finished with modest gains, while Turkey ended weak.

In Germany, HeidelbergCement surged up 5.5%. Continental gained 5.3% and Daimler edned 5.2% up. Siemens gained 4.8% after the company announced cost cut measures. BMW ended 4.2% up.

Deutsche Telekom, Beiersdorf, Henkel, Linde and Fresenius were the other major gainers.

In the French market, Saint Gobai ended nearly 4.5% up. Vinci, Legrand, Peugeot, Publicis Groupe and Valeo gained 3 to 4%. Atos, Vivendi, Renault, Veolia and Sodeco gained 2 to 3%.

In economic news, German exports fell by seasonally adjusted 11.8% month-on-month, in contrast to February's 1.2% rise, Destatis reported. This was the strongest decline since the beginning of the time series in August 1990. Imports dropped 5.1% on month, the largest fall since January 2009.

Consequently, the trade surplus declined to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12.8 billion from EUR 21.4 billion a month ago.

Most of the German companies expect decline in sales in the whole year of 2020 as coronavirus related crisis is expected to last longer, a survey from the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, or DIHK, showed.

About 80% of companies across industry, construction and service sectors expect a decline in sales for the whole year. One in four forecast a 50% reduction in sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.